Longview postpones parade celebrating 150 years

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the City of Longview has decided to postpone its parade celebrating 150 years since the birth of the city.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on August 29 but has been rescheduled to April 17, 2021.

We take the health and safety of our participants and spectators very seriously – a parade is an event that makes social distancing difficult. We appreciate your understanding in this matter. Some things are beyond our control and it is better to be proactive. City of Longview

If you have any questions, you can contact Melida Heien at mheien@longviewtexas.gov or (903)239-5538.

More information can be found on the Longview website.