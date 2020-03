LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are searching for a missing woman.

Christy Nichols, 45, was last seen on March 25 around 5:30 p.m. at a residence in the 300 block of W. Avalon in Longview.

Nichols stands approximately 5’5″ and weighs about 175 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a tan shirt with blue and white imprint around the collar and denim shorts.

Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Longview Police at (903)237-1170.