UPDATE: Longview PD locate mentally ill man who went missing from hotel

UPDATE (8:30 A.M.) – Longview police released a statement saying John Richard had been located safely early Monday morning. Richard was found in the 1300 block of East Marshall Ave.

He had disappeared from his hotel room just after 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. Richard has a history of mental illness.

Photo: Longview Police

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are searching for a 69-year-old man who went missing from his hotel room early Sunday morning.

John Kimberly Richard walked out of the hotel and did not return just after 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. Authorities did not say what hotel he was staying at.

There was not a picture of Richard provided by police but he was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, long-sleeved shirt, underwear, and white socks. He wasn’t wearing any pants or shoes when he left.

Richard suffers from mental illness according to information provided to the police when the report was filed.

Investigators are asking for anyone that may have seen Mr. Richard to contact police at 903-237-1170.