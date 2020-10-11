Longview police find 65-year-old blind man

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – UPDATE: Nickerson has been located.

The Longview police are in need of help searching for a 65-year-old blind man by the name of Michael Nickerson.

Nickerson is around 5’6 and weighs 230 pounds. He has short grey hair and was last seen wearing a striped shirt, green pants, grey tennis shoes and uses a bamboo stick.

Nickerson has been missing since 7 p.m. Saturday from Tree House Apartments located 600 W. Avalon.

If you know of his whereabouts, contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.