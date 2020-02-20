1  of  2
Longview police search for missing man in need of medication

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) The Longview Police Department is asking the public to help them find a missing man.

55-year-old Scott Allen Blocker was last seen Monday morning at his home on the 1500 block of Mobberly Avenue in Longview.

Police say he left his home without his cell phone or needed medication and hasn’t been seen or heard from since then. Blocker was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve shirt, black pants and black flip flops.

If you know any information about his whereabouts contact police as soon as possible.

