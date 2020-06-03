Longview Police investigating pedestrian hit-and-run

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are looking for a person involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run on Wednesday.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of Estes Pkwy in reference to a hit-and-run. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim lying in the street that had been hit by a vehicle traveling northbound on the road.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told police that the suspected vehicle is a dark blue, almost black, Ford F-150 or F-250 with a black headache rack and has possible damage to the right front of their vehicle.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to call the Longview Police Department at (903)237-1170 or Gregg County Crimestoppers at (903)236-7867.