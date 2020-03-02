Longview Police investigate after 4-year-old found with gunshot wound

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department is investigating a shooting that caused non-life-threatening injuries to a 4-year-old.

On Sunday, around 6:00 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Zeola St. regarding a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they located a 4-year-old child with a gunshot wound.

The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No charges have been filed against the residents but the incident is under investigation.

Please make every effort to childproof your home and make it a safe and enjoyable place for our children.

Longview Police Department

