Longview police investigate after 1 person shot at Broughton Park

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One person has been injured after a shooting incident in Longview.

Just before 4 p.m., Longview police were called to a local hospital for a shooting victim that appeared to have been shot at Broughton Park located in the 800 block of MLK.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to the police.

The investigation is underway and police are asking people to avoid the area. If you have any information you are asked to call the Longview Police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.