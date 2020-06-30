Longview Police Department to hold benefit honoring late officer who lost battle with cancer

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department is set to hold a benefit in honor of Cedric Davis, an officer who lost his battle with cancer.

The BBQ luncheon will take place at Maude Cobb Convention Center on July 9 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. It is $10/plate with drive-thru and carry-out options available.

Donations will also be accepted in the lobby of the police department from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Davis served with the Longview Police Department for 15 years. During his time he worked in the Patrol Division, served on 2nd Watch Beat 50, and served as a Field Training Officer.