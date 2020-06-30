Longview Police Department to hold benefit honoring late officer who lost battle with cancer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department is set to hold a benefit in honor of Cedric Davis, an officer who lost his battle with cancer.

The BBQ luncheon will take place at Maude Cobb Convention Center on July 9 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. It is $10/plate with drive-thru and carry-out options available.

Donations will also be accepted in the lobby of the police department from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Davis served with the Longview Police Department for 15 years. During his time he worked in the Patrol Division, served on 2nd Watch Beat 50, and served as a Field Training Officer.

Cedric was a dedicated and loyal officer that loved his God, his family, co-workers, and the community that he served. There was not a time when you ran into Cedric that he did not have an infectious smile on his face serving our community.

Chief Mike Bishop

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar