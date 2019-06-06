Longview Police Department offers Explorer Post for youth to learn the ropes Video

LONGVIEW, Tx (KETK) - Teenagers 14-years-old and up can join Police Explorer Post 201.

Twice a month, members meet up to learn valuable skills and every summer, they hold a week-long Explorer Academy.

"The past two days, we have been looking at power points and demonstrations and teachings of how to run a traffic stop, a felony traffic stop, how to handcuff, how to clear a building, and several other just minor things," said Jessica Mitchell, a Cadet Sergeant in the program.

Wednesday, they had the chance to put their new skills to use; doing traffic stop drills, clearing a school building, and responding to a staged crime scene.

Students in the program say that it actually helps them decide what they might want to do with their lives.

"I think it's beneficial for people who are interested, and they want to know more about law enforcement, and they want to join the force, because you get that hands on thing, you get to know the people, you get to know how the department works," said Mitchell. "And so I've done it for four years and it's something that I like and something that I would like to pursue."

For Zephaniah Putnam, he plans to become a paramedic, and then hopes to spend some time in the military. He says he believes the program has set him up for success.

"The firm foundation of integrity, honesty, personal discipline and capability of working with others in a somewhat stressful to extremely stressful environment," said Putnam, another Cadet Sergeant in the program.

Giving their cadets a leg up.