Longview Pharmacy donates personal protective equipment to community

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Louis Morgan Pharmacy in Longview donated more than 1,000 masks to the community in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

One Commissioner says the generosity services two purposes, to prevent the spread of germs and make residents feel safer.

“We are only as strong as our weakest link, in this battle that we are in, and all these kind of things, of us working together, is going to help get us back to normalcy, to normal times, and that’s the goal,” said Darryl Primo, Gregg County Commissioner, Precint 2.

The owner said it’s about keeping the people of Gregg County safe as the number nears 50.

“We’ve always been real active with Gregg County and the city of Longview. And we try to do as many city events as we can so we were happy to do it quite honestly. Anything we can do to help make this a better and safer place, that’s what we want to do, and we’ve been here, I haven’t obviously, but louis morgan #4 has been here since 1969. So we are engrained in the community and we want to have happy and healthy people in it,” said Shawn Sams, Co-owner and Pharmacist at Louis Morgan Pharmacy.

He added they have tables set up outside with masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer so you don’t have to step inside the store to get necessary items you need.