Longview organization supports East Texas First Responders with handmade signs

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – An organization in Longview started a campaign to support East Texas first responders by giving away signs.

The organization is a fraternal order established in 1864 called Knight of Pythias. The signs they made in support of local heroes read, “We back the blue and firefighters too.”

Sparked by violent protests and looting seen throughout the nation, one member of the organization, Arthur Fort, felt like he had to show his police and firefighters that Gregg County residents support their law enforcement.

““A lot of our members and past members are firefighters and my brother was a firefighter and was fire chief in Longview and we felt like we wanted to put these signs out that we back the blue and firefighters too.” Arthur Fort, Member, Knights of Pythias

Fort is a former police officer himself and Gregg County Justice of the Peace and his brother is a former firefighter. As a member of Knights of Pythias, Fort has done charitable acts for the community and has made several donations to Longview first responders.

Fort said their money is gained through the property that they own. They then donate that money to charities as their way of supporting their town.

So far, the organization has already handed out over 100 signs. They remain in high demand. Fort and the other members are currently working on ordering more for East Texans.

Longview police department and fire department have been more than grateful. Fire Chief Steelman and Police Chief Bishop have retrieved signs for themselves.

“The program has been extremely successful. I’ve had calls from Henderson, Tyler, Marshall, and Avenger. People want signs. I believe the Pythian Lodge will expand the problem,” said Fort.

“Back the Blue” is an ACT for America activism campaign focused on building community support for local police officers.

Governor Abbott is currently defending police officers through defunding cities. He proposed legislation Tuesday that prescribes the freezing of tax revenue for any city that chooses to defund their police or law enforcement.

This statement was made shortly after the Austin city council unanimously voted to cut their police budget by $150 million.

Fort says he will continue to back his first responders and is thankful for their dedication to the community. If anyone is interested in getting a sign or learning more, you can contact Fort at (903)-759-5581.