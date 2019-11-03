Longview opens up new Arboretum and Nature Center for community to connect with the environment

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – After two years of construction, Longview held its grand opening for the new Arboretum and Nature Center to welcome beauty and serenity into the community.

The LANC grew out of a dream by the Gregg County Master Gardeners where 26 acres in the heart of Longview were chosen for the location.

Phase 1 of the LANC master plan was completed with a grand opening held on Saturday.

The event featured tours and activities for people to enjoy and get connected with nature.

The park features cultivated forests, meadows, formal and informal gardens, waterways, and extensive walking trails. The arboretum event center is projected to be a multi-use teaching/event facility built in the near future.

