Longview offering ‘Disaster Loans’ for homeowners affected by May storms

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – In May, the city of Longview was hit with severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding. Now they are offering relief to homeowners affected by the damage.

“I was talking to my sister-in-law in New York on the telephone, sitting on the recliner and the ceiling fell in on me,” said Cindi Beck, a Longview homeowner.

“I happened to be at my mother’s house whenever it happened and she has gates,” said another Longview resident. “Those gates were falling everywhere, there were transformers, you know, electricity and stuff like that, I mean it was pretty scary on top of no electricity.”

Roofs were damaged by falling trees, electricity was out around the city, and even a 25,000 lb. church steeple was knocked over.

The storms that blew through the city of Longview back in May may be gone, but not forgotten. Homes are still draped in tarps and front yards are littered with debris.

That’s why the United States Small Business Administration wants to help businesses, homeowners, and renters in the area get back on their feet. They’ve set up a disaster loan outreach center at the Longview Fire Training Center where homeowners can find assistance.

“Come in, speak with a customer service representative, apply for a loan, we can do it all electronically, send it in for you, and get you on your way to recovery,” said Don Fikes, with the SBA.

The long-term, low-interest loans could be a big step in the right direction.

You can find out more by visiting the SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center at the Longview Fire Department Training Center through July 25. Representatives will be available Monday through Friday from 9 am to 6 pm. You can also get more information about rates and terms by visiting disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

The Application filing deadline is September 9, 2019.