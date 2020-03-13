Longview man donating kidney to 19-year-old neighbor, fundraiser held to raise money for procedure

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Ashley Bridwell, 19, got the surprise of a lifetime from a friendly neighbor who wanted to help.

Ashley suffers from a rare kidney disease called Cystinosis. When the word got around that she needed a kidney, her neighbor, Ronnie Cox, did not hesitate to offer one of his own.

“What kind of person am I if I can help someone in a dire need and I choose not to,” said Cox.

Now the families are raising money to help cover the cost of the procedures.

On Thursday, the REO Starplex Event Center & Roller Rink in Longview hosted a fundraiser with all proceed benefiting both families.

The owner, John Allen, said hosting the event is the least he could do to help out.

“That is one of the great parts about being apart of the East Texas community,” Allen says.

Ashley’s mom was thankful for the support from the community.

“It means so much I don’t have the words,” Ashley’s mom Tammy says she is overwhelmed by all of the support they have received.