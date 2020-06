LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was killed early Sunday morning in a Rusk County crash just south of Lakeport.

According to DPS, 31-year-old Jose Antonio Escamilla-Rodriguez was traveling north on SH 322. At 5:50 a.m., his car veered off the road where it struck a culvert and overturned into a ditch.

It is not known what led to the car running off the road. Escamilla-Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Enloe.

The crash remains under investigation.