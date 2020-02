LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A K-9 officer with the Longview Police Department is retiring after serving alongside his partner, Sergeant Nikki Cassin for nearly seven years.

Bejarus spent his career patrolling the streets with his partner who will continue to serve the citizens of Longview as a patrol supervisor.

K-9 Bejarus will spend his retirement at home with Sgt. Cassin and their family.