Longview ISD town hall to discuss district-wide charter status

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Staff at Longview Independent School District (LISD) is holding four town hall meetings to get input from parents about receiving a district-wide charter status.

“Parent input is so valuable because you’re responsible for their child eight hours of the day,” said Liz Ross, the LISD communications specialist. “You need to know how they feel about your district, about your campus, and be able to say I hear you, I understand. Help me help you.”

LISD already has six charter schools operated by the nonprofit East Texas Advanced Academies.

The charter status means the school is still part of a public school education, but has the opportunity to receive more state funding.

“It could allow some more funding for us to open up programs that we haven’t been able to before,” Ross said. “We can open up a robotics programs on more campuses which is something the children desperately want more of. We can also allow for more professional development for our teachers if there are conferences or workshops they want to go to.”

District staff says the main goal is to prepare their students for the future as best as they can.

“We have the possibility to do things with the funding from these charter programs to help students get prepared for jobs that haven’t even been developed yet,” Ross said.

The next meeting is Oct. 8 at Judson STEAM Academy in the library at 6 p.m. Following that, parents can voice their opinions on Nov. 5 at Longview High School.