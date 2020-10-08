Longview ISD provides COVID-19 tests for students and staff

LONGVIEW, Tyler (KETK) – The school board has been talking about testing Longview ISD students for COVID-19 for more than month. On Monday, they approved this decision.

200 people were part of the first wave of testing. Staff members who voluntarily signed up and students who had permission from their parents were among the people tested.

All the tests are free. The district has hired a company called; US Med Test. Along with Longview ISD nurses, school officials say the turnout was different from what they expected.

“We saw more staff than students. Hopefully we see more students on Friday when testing continues. I wouldn’t be able to give an exact number, maybe 30 percent of the people that got tested today were students,” said Francisco Rojas, a Longview ISD official.

Children and adults who were tested will receive the results within 2 days. The school plans on performing the tests for the next several weeks.

It will continue at the high school on Friday, starting at 9 a.m.