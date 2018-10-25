Longview ISD informs parents of non-credible threat made to district
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) - Longivew ISD has confirmed they received a vague threat made on social media to the district.
According to the district's Facebook page, Longview Police are increasing their presence at district facilities as their investigation unfolds.
Dennis Williams, Assistant Superintendent of Pupil Services, said the safety of students and staff is top priority at Longview ISD.
"We take any potential threat extremely seriously, and will continue to work with Longview Police Department's investigation," he said. "We will follow our district procedure in the event that a Longview ISD student or students are involved."
If you have any information please contact Longview Police Department at (903) 903-237-1199 or Longview High School at (903) 663-1301.
