Longview ISD extends closure until April 9 due to shelter-in-place order

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD announced late Thursday morning that it would be extending its campus closure until April 9 due to a shelter-in-place order handed down by Gregg County.

“We’re going to continue our efforts to provide child nutrition, delivery of instruction, and support to our teachers and staff. This is going to be an ongoing matter that the district leadership will review daily, and make changes in accordance with local and state officials,” said Dr. Wilcox. Dr. James Wilcox, Superintendent

The county handed down the order on Wednesday after two more cases of coronavirus were confirmed. It brought Gregg County’s total to 3.

The vast majority of cases are in Smith County with 21 in total. Judge Nathaniel Moran said on Monday that he would only use a shelter-in-place order as a “last resort.” On Wednesday, 7 new cases were added along with the first death in Smith County from COVID-19.