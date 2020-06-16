Longview ISD charter school application approved by the TEA

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD’s application to turn six schools into charter schools has been approved by the Texas Education Agency.

Senate Bill 1882 relates to a school district partnering with open-enrollment charter schools to operate a district campus.

“These Texas Partnerships offer districts the opportunity to expand the diversity of school options, bring in targeted expertise for innovation and turnaround support, and empower school leaders and partners with greater autonomy,” said Longview ISD Superintedent Dr. James Wilcox.

Under a Texas partnership, a partner is selected for responsibilities such as staff, curriculum, calendar, and assessments while the district holds the partner accountable for academic and financial performance. Ultimately, the district outlines goals for the school, roles, and responsibilities that they hold the partner accountable for upholding.

According to the TEA, two benefits are provided by SB 1882 to encourage districts to use Texas Partnerships when improving student outcomes.

Approved partnerships may receive additional state funding for the partnership school

Schools identified as Improvement Required (IR) under the 2017-2018 accountability rating are eligible to receive a two-year exemption from specific accountability interventions

“This program can be utilized to take bold actions to improve schools and create new opportunities for schools and communities across the state,” Wilcox added.

The following school will operate under East Texas Advanced Academies:

East Texas Montessori Prep Academy

Johnston-McQueen Elementary

J.L Everhart Elementary

Bramlette Elementary

Ware East Texas Montesori Academy

Forest Park Middle School

Early Graduation High School

For more information regarding Longview ISD’s decision, you can visit the district’s website.

In early January, Longview ISD found themselves amid a lawsuit filed by the Texas State Teacher’s Association for violating the limitation of students who can enroll in a charter school.

The total Longview enrollment for the 2018-2019 school year was 8,457 students. The number of students enrolled in the chosen charter schools was 2,908 which is more than double the 1,268 who account for the maximum limit.

The Texas Education Code says that regardless of the limit, a district charter may be granted to any campus that has received the state’s lowest performance rating.