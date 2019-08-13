Longview ISD approves 8.2 million pay raise for teachers

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, Longview ISD approved a pay raise for teachers totaling more than eight million.

Teacher salaries are expected to “increase to at least $6,7000 on average” if approved at the final meeting on August 28.

Many factors go into a competitive salary, and years of experience determine the amount a teacher qualifies for.

YEARS OF EXPERIENCE MINIMUM SALARY RAISE 0 $40,280 to $47,200 5 $42,280 to $49,280 10 $44,680 to $51,680 25 $$51,120 to $58,520

Chief Financial Officer, Joey Jones, said the salary increase could go into effect as early as September 2019.

The $11.6 billion House Bill 3, signed June 11th by Gov. Greg Abbott, included funding for teacher raises, but Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said LISD is committed to “going above and beyond for our teachers.”

“It’s important to note that every dollar as allocated by House Bill 3 goes toward raises for our teachers, the minimum $2.6 million as required by the bill,” he said. “But we didn’t stop there. We actually tried to quadruple that amount, and then went into local funds to give raises to the many other hard-working staffers in our district.”

While the highest pay raises go to the most experienced teachers with more than 20 years of experience, Wilcox said teachers can expect a nice increase of around $3,000.

“This is part of an ongoing effort to take care of the many amazing people who take such good care of Longview Independent School District,” he said.

