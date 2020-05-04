Longview ISD announces graduation plans for seniors

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD announced its 2020 graduation plans for seniors.

The current health crisis does mean, however, that this year’s graduation celebration and ceremonies will be unique. We want you to know how deeply the loss of the events and celebrations that normally accompany a student’s senior year is felt. Nevertheless, we are committed to honoring and celebrating you with your families. Longview ISD

PLAN A: Individual Ceremonies

Beginning May 12 through May 15, students and parents are invited to attend an individual graduation ceremony. The event will be filmed and combined with other invidual commencements for students to keep.

The ceremony will take place at the LOBO stadium or in the LOBO breezeway if it rains

They will take place between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Students should wear cap and gown

Social distancing will be enforced. Only family members will be allowed

All students should RSVP to (903)663-1301 to schedule a time and day for their ceremony

The schedule will be as followed Tuesday, May 12 (A – Gay) Wednesday, May 13 (George – Mathis) Thursday, May 14 (Maturino – Still) Friday, May 15 (Stone – Zarate-Lopez)



PLAN B: Formal Graduation Ceremonies

Seniors may participate in a graduation ceremony held at Lobo Field on Friday, May 29. There will be multiple ceremonies so that social distancing can be maintained. More information will be available on Friday, May 15.

For more information, you can follow the Longview ISD Facebook page.