Longview ISD amid lawsuit regarding charter enrollment limit

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) filed a lawsuit against Longview ISD for violating a state law that limits the number of students who can be enrolled in charter schools in the district.

The total Longview enrollment for the 2019-2019 school year was 8,457 students with six campuses converted to charters. The number of students enrolled in charter school was 2,908 which is more than double the 1,268 who account for the maximum limit.

“Defendant (Longview ISD) exceeded its statutory authority to grant a charter school application when it granted charter school applications which affected in excess of 15 percent of the district’s student enrollment the preceding school year,” says the petition filed by TSTA General Counsel Russell Ramirez and TSTA attorney Amanda Moore.

The Texas Education Code says that regardless of the limit, a district charter may be granted to any campus that has received the state’s lowest performance rating. However, none of the current charter campuses have turned over performance ratings, according to TSTA.

“Charter schools don’t have to have certified teachers, don’t have to honor teacher employment rights and often pay their teachers less than traditional public schools. All these factors can result in high teacher turnover, which is detrimental to students,” said TSTA President Noel Candelaria.

Candelaria also noted that the Longview schools were converted to charters under Senate Bill 1882, a 2017 law designed to provide school districts more funding for campuses and students who need the most help.