Longview holding photography contest to improve city website

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview is holding a photo contest to showcase the best of the city and update their website with their resident’s own pieces of art.

“Our website will receive a facelift soon and the photos will play an important part of the new look” said Crystal Gable, Visit Longview Media Development Specialist.

Entries will be accepted until November 1 and photos will be awarded prizes based on creativity, quality, originality, and overall impact.

Prizes include:

Best of Show – $250

1st Place – $200

2nd Place – 150

3rd Place – 100

Honorable Mentions – $50

The city is looking for photos to showcase the city in its natural glory and beauty.

“We are looking for beauty shots of parks, downtown, food trucks, City entryways, historically designated sites, cemeteries, City buildings, museums, local events or any photo that shows off our wonderful area.”

To submit photos, they prefer to be landscape-oriented, Jpeg or gif format, 2,000 pixels wide, and no larger than 10 MB.

Each photographer is limited to six submissions and photos with watermarks will not be accepted.

To view 2018 winners and submissions, click HERE.

To submit photos for 2019, click HERE.