Longview gets in the holiday spirit with 2nd annual tree lighting ceremony

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – As the holidays approach, communities are making the area a little brighter including Longview who held their second annual community tree lighting ceremony Sunday night.

Held at the Heritage Plaza, members from around the area made an appearance to ring in the holidays and light up the sky as the community Christmas tree was lit.

Facepainting, food trucks, games, and music were also at the event as families gathered in the beautiful afternoon weather.

“I am ecstatic to be in Longview Christmas is my favorite time of year hello. This is our second year celebrating at the Christmas lightning and we just super de duper dee excited,” said Santa Flavious.

The City of Longview says the tree is in a central location for the whole community to enjoy and celebrate the holidays together.

Also coming up in the city is the annual Christmas parade which will be held on December 5.