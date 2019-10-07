Longview motel catches fire, shuts down traffic

UPDATE (8:40 A.M.) – The structure on fire has been identified as the Texas Lodge motel on Marshall Avenue.

Fire officials confirmed that a “heavy fire” started on the second floor and calls came in just before 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Details are still limited and there is no word on whether anyone was injured.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A structure fire has shut down westbound lanes of Marshall Avenue in Longview, according to local police.

Westbound lanes of traffic are closed in the 1500 block of E Marshall Ave due to a structure fire. Traffic is being redirected. — Longview Police (@LongviewPolice) October 7, 2019

Details are limited at this time and it is unclear if anyone is injured. There has been no report on how the fire started.

Morning commuters should plan an alternate route to reach work.

KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.