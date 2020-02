LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview fire officials are responding to a “large gas [leak]” in the neighborhood near Womack Field, according to the station’s Twitter account.

Large Gas Lean near the 800 blk of Walnut St. Please avoid the area if possible. Fire crew and Gas crew are on scene at this time. — Longview Fire Dept. (@LongviewFire) February 4, 2020

The leak is on the 800 block of Walnut Street and the department is asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

KETK News has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.