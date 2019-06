LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) The Longview Fire Department is investigating two fires that broke out Friday morning.

Officials say it happened around 4:05 a.m. on the 1000 block of Short Young Street. Crews found two small wood structures on fire and quickly extinguished the blaze.

According to the Longview Fire Department Facebook page, both structures were vacant and the estimated damage is around $5,000. It is still unknown what caused the blaze.

Both fires are under investigation.