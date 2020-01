LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire just off the LeTourneau campus early Wednesday morning, according to the department’s social media pages.

Longview Fire Department on scene for a working structure fire near the intersection of Millie St and Fifteenth St — Longview Fire Dept. (@LongviewFire) January 22, 2020

The intersection is just off the LeTourneau University campus in a residential neighborhood.

It is unclear what started the fire or is anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story. KETK will update it as more information becomes available.