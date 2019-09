LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – On October 1, the Longview Fire Department and the American Red Cross will install free smoke alarms in the community.

To request a free smoke alarm, provide your name, phone number, and address by:

Leaving a message (903) 753-2091

Text (903) 483-7211

Email david.brown5@gmail.com

More information about the American Red Cross’s #EndHomeFires campaign can be found on their website.