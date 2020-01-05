Longview Fire Department investigating early morning blaze downtown

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Fire Department is investigating an early morning blaze in a row of commercial buildings downtown.

The fire happened in the 100 block of East Cotton Street in a building that includes businesses such as TA&T Finance Co., the Pig Trail Inn, Guys and Dolls and Desert Tanning Co.

Multiple fire engines and ladder trucks responded to the fire.

The blaze was discovered by Longview firefighters who were returning to their station across the street from that location from another fire.

Four businesses – Clayton Credit, Desert Tanning, Guys and Dolls, and Pig Trail Inn – were destroyed. Other businesses suffered smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

