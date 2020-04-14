Longview cultural district holds contest to wrap utility boxes with student artwork

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – For students who are artists, Arts!Longview is asking for creative works to feature in their cultural district.
Who can submit art?
- Each campus or consortium can submit up to 10 pieces of art
- Students in Grade 3-12
- Longview ISD
- Pine Tree ISD
- Spring Hill ISD
- Longview private schools
- Longview home school consortiums
How to submit art?
- Any 2-dimensional medium, as long as it is scalable
- On a piece of 8.5 x 11 white copy paper (landscape)
- As a digital (PDF or JPEG) file
Other information
- Physical entries should be postmarked by June 1
- Digital entries should be emailed to director@artslongview.org
- Entries will be judged at the Arts!Longview board of directors meetings June 3
- Ten winners will be chosen
- Names will be included on the utility box
- All art submitted will become the property of Arts!Longview