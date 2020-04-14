Longview cultural district holds contest to wrap utility boxes with student artwork

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – For students who are artists, Arts!Longview is asking for creative works to feature in their cultural district.

Who can submit art?

  • Each campus or consortium can submit up to 10 pieces of art
    • Students in Grade 3-12
    • Longview ISD
    • Pine Tree ISD
    • Spring Hill ISD
    • Longview private schools
    • Longview home school consortiums

How to submit art?

  • Any 2-dimensional medium, as long as it is scalable
    • On a piece of 8.5 x 11 white copy paper (landscape)
    • As a digital (PDF or JPEG) file

Other information

  • Physical entries should be postmarked by June 1
  • Digital entries should be emailed to director@artslongview.org
  • Entries will be judged at the Arts!Longview board of directors meetings June 3
  • Ten winners will be chosen
  • Names will be included on the utility box
  • All art submitted will become the property of Arts!Longview

