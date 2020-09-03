Longview crews responding to water covering roadways, multiple roads closed for flooding

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – As rain continues to move through East Texas Thursday morning, the Longview fire and police departments are responding to multiple reports around the town of water covering roadways.
These roads include:
- High & Cotton
- Mobberly & Methvin
- Green & Mopac
The following roads are also closed due to flooding:
- West Marshall Avenue
- Ward Street
- 1000 block of Sabine Street
Remember that if water is covering the roadway, turn around, don’t drown.
