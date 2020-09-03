Longview crews responding to water covering roadways, multiple roads closed for flooding

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – As rain continues to move through East Texas Thursday morning, the Longview fire and police departments are responding to multiple reports around the town of water covering roadways.

These roads include:

High & Cotton

Mobberly & Methvin

Green & Mopac

The following roads are also closed due to flooding:

West Marshall Avenue

Ward Street

1000 block of Sabine Street

Remember that if water is covering the roadway, turn around, don’t drown.

