Longview crews responding to water covering roadways, multiple roads closed for flooding

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – As rain continues to move through East Texas Thursday morning, the Longview fire and police departments are responding to multiple reports around the town of water covering roadways.

These roads include:

  • High & Cotton
  • Mobberly & Methvin
  • Green & Mopac

The following roads are also closed due to flooding:

  • West Marshall Avenue
  • Ward Street
  • 1000 block of Sabine Street

Remember that if water is covering the roadway, turn around, don’t drown.

Many East Texas homes are also experiencing power outages due to the storm. For the latest information, click here.

To watch live updates on FOX 51, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar