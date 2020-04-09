Longview company building air conditioner parts for hospital tents in New York

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview company is building AC coils and other parts for air conditioners for hospital tents that have been erected in New York city to battle the coroanvirus.

AAON president Gene Stewart that this time of the year is already busy anyway, but now business has really amped up as they try to help those in need.

Everybody is chipping in. We are all fighting covid-19. AAON is not any different. We are going to step up and we are going to either provide components for these air conditioning pieces of equipment, or the actual units we are building ourselves here in longview. It’s an honor and a priviledge for us to do our part. Gene stewart

Stewart says they are looking to hire about 100 people over the next four weeks, which will cover orders for the temporary hospitals and for regular orders.