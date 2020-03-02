Longview cemetery discards flowers, memorabilia left on gravestones

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A cemetery in Longview has released a statement after flowers, personal items, and memorabilia were thrown away at the property.

Signs were posted at the entrances to Lakeview Memorial Garden of the cemetery informing family members that they would be cleaning up the property on Wednesday, February 26. The cemetery said the signs were posted several weeks ahead of the expected clean up day.

Lakeview Memorial Gardens released a statement on Monday in response to family complaints:

Our commitment is to provide a tranquil place for our client families who come to our cemeteries to pay respect to their loved ones. Over time, items that have been left behind have encroached on the final resting places of other people and present a safety issue for our grounds crews. No personal mementoes were discarded; they have been collected and saved for families to pick up at our maintenance department. We have made every effort to notify visitors of the planned cemetery clean up date of Feb. 26: There have been signs at every cemetery entrance for two months notifying client families that a cemetery clean up was scheduled. In addition, we ran ads in the Longview News Journal for several weeks to make the public aware of the cemetery clean up, and posted a notice to our website. Per our policy, trinkets that are left behind should be able to fit in vases at a loved one’s location of internment out of respect for the more than 20,000 people whose final resting place is Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Lakeview Memorial Gardens

While the cemetery said that no mementos were discarded, photos sent in by viewers showed otherwise. Family members who were distraught by the memorabilia on the ground cleaned up the area and placed all items into bins for families to collect.

Below are photos after the items were taken from the cemetery which shows no flowers, gifts, or ways to find people’s headstone.

Below is a photo of the sign, the cemetery says they put up last month. However, many family members are taking to Facebook to voice their opinion that a sign is not the best way to communicate with those that do not go to the site on a consistent basis and find out about the missing memorabilia upon returning.