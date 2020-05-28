Longview cancels 4th of July firework show

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview government officials gave an update Thursday night regarding community events in response to COVID-19.

Longview Mayor Andy Mack announced that the 4th of July event will be canceled which includes fireworks, a concert, and other on-site events.

“Out of caution and concern for the health of our community as well as the financial cost to undertake the event, the city of Longview has decided to cancel the annual Fireworks and Freedom Celebration on July 4, 2020,” said Longview Mayor Andy Mack.

The event is held all day with a 30-minute firework show at the end of the night and would cost upwards of $19,000.

“I feel personally this is not something we can justify in our budget at this time,” said Mayor Mack.

Local officials plan for the event to return in 2021.

Despite in-person events being canceled, virtual events will be sponsored by local organizations.

The Fourth of July Talent Stage hosted by Partners in Prevention, an online patriotic animal event hosted by the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, and online summer reading club activities hosted by the Longview Public Library will all occur.