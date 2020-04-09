Longview business building A/C equipment for temporary hospitals in New York

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview manufacturing company is doing their part to help fight COVID-19 across the country.

AAON Coil Products is building coils for air conditioning units and ventilation for temporary hospitals in New York.

The president of the company said it’s already a busy time of the year with temperatures increasing, but now even more business in coming in.

“We are going to step up and we are going to either provide components for these air conditioning pieces of equipment, or the actual units we are building ourselves here in Longview, said Gene Stewart. “It’s an honor and a privilege for us to do our part.”

Stewart said they are looking to hire around 100 people in the next four weeks for building units for the temporary hospitals and filling regular orders.