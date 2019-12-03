Longview Arboretum hosts first ‘Holly Days’ in newly constructed garden

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center kicked off ‘Holly Days in the Garden’ Monday night in their newly constructed garden that took two years to build.

They hosted a night-time tour of the garden with a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause.

With the garden just opening in November, it is the first event held at the center but surely not the last.

“Having this event on a Monday night has just been a real delight because children are enjoying the snap of cold weather and of course parents are just enjoying having their children outside and reconnecting with nature and the wonderful discovering how beautiful this garden is on our city,” said Kimberly Fish, board member.

Despite the year ending, the center has a lot of events planned for the following year, which you can visit their website to find out.