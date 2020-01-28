LongHorn Steakhouse officially opens in Tyler on Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After months of construction, LongHorn Steakhouse will officially open its doors on Tuesday.
A “lasso cutting” ceremony will be held in front of the restaurant at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28 to celebrate the grand opening.
The new restaurant stands at the entry of the Broadway Square Mall and can seat more than 180 guests at its 5,660 square foot facility.
LongHorn Steakhouse is all about quality, serving fresh, never frozen, expertly grilled and boldly seasoned steaks, chicken and fish. The restaurant uses its very own signature seasoning blends that are specially created to complement specific cuts of meat and the way they are grilled. Each restaurant features Certified Grill Masters specially trained in the art of grilling – and they’re the experts in selecting the right cut of steak, boldly seasoning and grilling to each guests’ taste.Longhorn Steakhouse