LongHorn Steakhouse officially opens in Tyler on Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After months of construction, LongHorn Steakhouse will officially open its doors on Tuesday.

A “lasso cutting” ceremony will be held in front of the restaurant at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28 to celebrate the grand opening.

The new restaurant stands at the entry of the Broadway Square Mall and can seat more than 180 guests at its 5,660 square foot facility.