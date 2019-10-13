‘Lone Star Santas’ makes an early round to Alto by bringing toys to children affected by April tornadoes

ALTO, Texas (KETK) – It’s just now feels like fall, but the Lone Star Santas are making their rounds early by visiting children in Alto that were affected by the April tornadoes.

The organization is dedicated to bringing love, hope, and joy back to children affected by natural disasters.

They do this by spreading the spirit of Christmas and enriching the Santa experience of children of all ages.

After disaster struck the Alto community last spring, many children and their families lost everything.

Now, thanks to Santa they can be kids again.

Through the event, nearly 100 children benefited from receiving all sorts of toys.

If you would like to help the effort and donate, you can visit the Lone Star Santas’ website.