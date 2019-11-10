Local veterans honored with Quilts of Valor by ‘Stitchin Heaven’

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – Honoring those who served our country, Stitchin’ Heaven presented local veterans with handmade quilts to thank them for their service.

This is the second year Stitchin’ Heaven has held this ceremony, and this year five servicemen and women were honored.

The company is a quilt shop in Quitman that offers a variety of fabrics and classes. Saturday’s ceremony partnered with the Quilts of Valor Foundation which has awarded more than 230,000 quilts to veterans since its start in 2003.