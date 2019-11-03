Local veterans honored at Bullard’s annual Red, White, and Blue Festival

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Veterans Day is held on November 11 and the Bullard Chamber of Commerce got a head start by painting the city with patriotism to honor those that served at their 20th annual Red, White, and Blue Festival held in downtown.

The festival kicked off with a breakfast for veterans followed by a parade from local businesses and Bullard students.

A ceremony was held to honor all military personnel, but specifically, two men who have made a difference in the community.

Senior Master Sergeant Bob Burnett was honored for his service in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft mechanic on fighter, reconnaissance, and trainer aircraft. During his service, he has received multiple awards and recognitions during his career including three Meritorious Service Medals and two Air Commendation Medals.

Jim Snow was the second honoree who was recognized for serving 27 years in the U.S. Army and is credited with starting several service discounts, the East Texas Veteran Community Council, and Camp V in Tyler.

Vendor booths were set up throughout the festival by several local craftsmen with products like handmade signs and food to clothes and crafts.

Along with product booths were multiple resources throughout East Texas who were there to answer questions for Veterans and family members.

Among the many resources was For Veterans Sake where the founder, Monty Hudson said it’s important for communities to come together and support their local servicemen and woman.

“By working in the community and having events like this, we get to meet a lot of these different Veterans and find out the different levels and the different stages in life in what we call veteranship.”

Also among the resources was Camp V, a 20-acre facility in Tyler where Veterans can communicate with other service members, work out, and even receive equine therapy.

According to the board members at CampV, over 300,000 active military members, veterans, and their families call East Texas home.

“The most immediate happening is that we need to open the resource center,” Susan Campbell, a CampV board member said. “We’re asking the community to help us, but by helping CampV and donating, they’re going to be helping veterans. We feel that it’s just a great way to say thank you for our service and let us help you, and we’ll give back.”

In the future, the plan is to open housing for Veterans in their first year out of the service as they transition back to civilian life.

The event concluded with a concert held by Chris Colston and Cody Canada and The Departed.

