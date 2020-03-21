Local restaurants transition into take-out only services after Gov. Abbott’s order to close dining rooms

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Saturday is the first day restaurants are under new orders to close their dining rooms and offer to-go options only.

On Thursday, Gov. Abbott issued a public health disaster that included closing down restaurant dining rooms, gyms, and schools.

One local business, Traditions, has quickly transitioned into curbside pick-up and delivery only.

Grand Slam, usually an entertainment place, has slashed their prices to encourage customers to purchase to-go items. The business is even providing masks and gloves for their employees for extra precaution.

Several companies have seen a drop in sales with the hardest hit expected in the coming weeks. They are adjusting services and encouraging others to support local businesses.