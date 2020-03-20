Local restaurant owners under new orders amid COVID-19 causing sales to plummet

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Restaurants across Texas will close down their dining areas under new orders from Governor Greg Abbott starting Saturday.

One local restaurant owner said they are already taking a 60% hit in sales over the past few weeks due to coronavirus concerns.

“To know this is your baby, you want to nurture it and grow it and you want to leave a legacy with,” said Jason Fertitta, Brick Street Grill owner.

Now that legacy may be at risk.

“I see the traffic pass by here every day,” Fertitta said. “There’s almost nobody driving by here lately, you can see there are very few cars.”

The struggles for local restaurant owners keep increasing because now dine-in options are no longer on the table.

“Simply put there will be no dining in at bars and restaurants,” Governor Abbott said in a press conference Thursday.

This creates unemployment for several servers, cooks, and hostess. After small cafe owners heard the news, the first priority was their people.

“I’m not worried about me personally, I’m worried about my people and keeping them working,” Rusty Abbott, The Rusty Star Cafe owner, said, expressing concern for his employees.

Some of those workers have been there for decades and rely on their job to make a living.

“They live paycheck to paycheck, every week and every day and I worry about them.”

Now, these local cafes and grills are looking at their options. The plan is to continue curbside pick up and delivery which are available to you now at both Brick Street and Rusty Star Cafe.

“The best thing I can do is keep this place going and I think the people will support us,” Abbott said. “The only difference now is you’ll be eating at your dining table and not ours.”

“I have friends and neighbors who depend on me to help them, and I depend on them to help me so we have a really good symbiotic relationship,” Fertitta said.

These owners are now asking for everyone to stick together even while being ordered to stay apart.

Now is a good time to show support to your favorite local businesses because sales are being slashed. If things continue, some doors may not get the chance to reopen.

