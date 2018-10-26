Local officials talk about explosive devices being mailed around the country

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Dozens of federal and state elected officials from Texas are talking about the suspicious packages.

When Congressman Beto O'Rourke stopped in Tyler, he took time to thank law enforcement for preventing the bombs from arriving at their final destinations and also for working around-the-clock to track down the person who sent the packages.

"I want to make sure that we are good to one another, regardless of our differences. It's up to each of us to be civil. Where we can find the common ground, the consensus, the compromise because the alternative is not good," the congressman said.

Senator Ted Cruz is also weighing in on the bomb situation saying, "violence is wrong wherever it falls in the political spectrum."

Congressman Louie Gohmert, from East Texas, and State Representative Matt Schaefer also talked about the packages.

"I want to be on record as denouncing the bombs and the bomb threats and domestic situations, but I'm also interested to see where this goes. Who is helped by these bombs being sent? That they knew were going to be caught and never detonated," Gohmert said.

"The one thing you want to do is look for facts because to assume something before you know the facts is not helpful. Who knows what the motive is. I can tell you there is cowardice involved," Schaefer told us.

Congressman Gohmert went on to say Democrats will benefit from this and that he believes the person who sent the bombs will never be caught.