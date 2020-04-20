Local Nacogdoches bakery gets creative, helping residents order groceries

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Blue Horse Bakery has become a staple on the brick streets of downtown Nacogdoches over the years. Now, they are having to come up with creative ideas to keep their business running during the pandemic.

Owner and lead cake artist, WHitney Ronzello, came up with the idea to sell “do it yourself” cake, and cookie kits to keep kids entertained.

“I have a four-year-old so I know how challenging that can be.” says Ronzello.

Each kit comes with homemade baked goods, different colored icing, and fun toppings. Providing colorful fun for kids isn’t the only thing she is doing to help the community of East Texas.

She has reached out to people on her Facebook page letting them know about her grocery supplier and ordering anything they might have a hard time finding at the store.

“We got what we could as far as fruits, and meats, and stuff that people were having trouble finding in the grocery stores and offered free delivery so that people could stay in there homes where their home where they need to be.” says owner, Whitney Ronzello.

Ronzello says she has no intention of closing up shop and looks forward to seeing her customers again once the bakery opens back up their doors.