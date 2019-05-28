Local motorcycle club honors bikers they have lost with memorial ride Video

TYLER, Tx (KETK) - Lining the walls inside the Wild Bunch Clubhouse, vests of those lost.

Each one, honored every year, by club members during their annual Memorial Day ride.

"We go out in memory of our fallen bikers and distribute wreaths, not only just our bikers, we got some street sweepers that have fallen, we stop at their grave sites," said Noble Kelley, President of the Wild Bunch.

For two days, the club rides about 400 miles, and they visit 14 cemeteries. One biker honored Monday was Archie Ford, he died in 2008.

"He was an awesome dad, loved his family and I get it from him, and he loved to ride motorcycles," said Ford's son, Gavyn.

"Every moment with him was funny, there was never a dull moment with Uncle Archie, we always had a blast with him," said Ford's niece, Erica Thurman.

"And one of his nicknames that my mom gave him, because he thought he was just over everything, he was the little big brother to his sisters, which were all older than him," said Ford's niece, Fannishia Haggerty. "You couldn't mess with them without going through him, because he was the protector."

The family is thankful that the Wild Bunch took the time.

"I thank everybody for coming out, it's a blessing, miss my dad so much, and I'm glad he's in a better place now, rejoicing with the Lord," said Gavyn.

"I appreciate everybody for the love and support, you know, this is a hard time for me and my family," said Ford's son, Montana.

The club thinks being a part of the community is extremely important.

"It just lets everybody know that, just because you see a motorcycle organization, that we're all not gangs, we do just like to give back," said Jacqueline Swanson-Bah, the Wild Bunch's Assistant Chaplain.

And they finish out their day with a community BBQ, truly living out the Wild Bunch's motto, "brothers and sisters helping others".