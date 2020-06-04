Local leaders to discuss race relations during virtual town hall in wake of Goerge Floyd’s death

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After the death of George Floyd that has led to peaceful protests and dangerous riots across the nation, leaders with the City of Tyler and Smith County are hosting a virtual town hall to discuss how East Texans can move forward and unite as a community.

“People are angry and frustrated and need reassurance that this won’t happen here.” said Ms. Phoenix, a membe of the Tyler Planning and Zoning Commission. “It’s time for us to come together to obtain knowledge and develop workable strategies to address and resolve racial disparities and tensions together.”

The public is encouraged to attend and ask questions of the panel in advance through the “Let’s Talk Tyler” Facebook page. The event starts at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on KETK.com.

Panelists inlcude:

Tyler Mayor Martin Heines

Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler

Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman

Smith County Pretrial Release Director Gary Pinkerton

Family of Faith Christian Church Senior Pastor Dr. Gregory Littlefield

St. Louis Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Ralph Caraway Sr.

St. Mary Baptist Church Pastor & Smith County DA Investigator Rev. Ralph Caraway Jr.

Tyler NAACP branch President Cedric Granberry

Black Nurses Rock President Lisa Williams

Scott Rental Properties Business owner Randolph Scott

Tyler Together Race Relations Forum President Jeff Williams

Let’s Talk Tyler (“LTT”) is a collaborative effort to unite North Tyler, Northwest Tyler and

Northeast Tyler communities and to encourage growth and develop real solutions for our

neighborhood issues.